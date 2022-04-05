40th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo returns to Athens

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo will hold its 40th annual event on May 20-21 at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.

The event will consist of two nights of rodeo competition along with several family-friendly events throughout the week leading up to the rodeo. The week will begin on May 16 at the Limestone County Courthouse Square with the Cast Products, Inc. Street Dance at 6 p.m.

The slack competition for team roping contestants will take place on May 19. Gates open at 8 a.m. and admission is $5.

The Special Needs Rodeo will take place on May 20 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. The rodeo main events will be on May 20-21. Competition begins at 8 p.m. on both nights with the gates opening at 6 p.m.

The competitive events will include bareback bronco riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling and more. Daily ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12-years-old and under. Tickets may be purchased in advance by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.