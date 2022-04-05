Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

40th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo returns to Athens

The Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo returns in May.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo returns in May.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo will hold its 40th annual event on May 20-21 at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.

The event will consist of two nights of rodeo competition along with several family-friendly events throughout the week leading up to the rodeo. The week will begin on May 16 at the Limestone County Courthouse Square with the Cast Products, Inc. Street Dance at 6 p.m.

The slack competition for team roping contestants will take place on May 19. Gates open at 8 a.m. and admission is $5.

The Special Needs Rodeo will take place on May 20 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. The rodeo main events will be on May 20-21. Competition begins at 8 p.m. on both nights with the gates opening at 6 p.m.

The competitive events will include bareback bronco riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling and more. Daily ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12-years-old and under. Tickets may be purchased in advance by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken truck overturns in Morgan County
Overturned chicken truck blocks multiple lanes on Highway 157 for hours
Robtavious Hawk
Fayetteville homicide suspect in custody after hours-long standoff
Dominique Goodson has been taken into custody.
Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody
Car crash
Vehicle crashes into Huntsville home
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

Latest News

Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (Source: TVA)
TVA nuclear plant in Browns Ferry operating after Saturday fire
Nathan Lott
Morgan County man indicted on child porn charges
Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Triana
WAFF 48 10 Day Weather
Mild night temperatures falling into upper 40s