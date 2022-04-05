1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Triana

TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Triana on Monday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. and officials with the Triana Police Department responded to the fatal shooting on Ervin Lane in Triana.

Jaycen Tori Ervin, 47, was found by investigators suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female was also injured during the incident, but she fled the scene with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was transported to Huntsville Hospital after investigators found her a short distance away and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.