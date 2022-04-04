Widow of John Hunt Park trench collapse victim sues contractors, City of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is suing several contractors and the City of Huntsville after her husband was killed at John Hunt Park in a trench collapse in September of 2021.

Workers were installing a new massive storm drainage pipe to service the north end of John Hunt Park when a 20-foot trench suddenly collapsed trapping three men and killing 55-year-old Bobby Green.

According to court documents, Green’s widow, Quentin Mitchell Taylor filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Chapman Sission Architects, Inc., Robert Mercer, Johnson & Associates Consulting Engineers, LLC, Croy Engineering, LLC, Grant Donnelly, GEO Solutions, LLC, and the City of Huntsville. Taylor is suing for damages due to the loss of revenue from her husband.

Director of Communications Kelly Schrimsher told WAFF the city hired an outside consultant to investigate the industrial accident.

Multiple counts were listed in the lawsuit including, negligence/wantonness, Willful conduct/design to injure, Vicarious liability, Wrongful death, Third party beneficiary, Loss of Consortium and Worker’s compensation.

See the full lawsuit below:

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.