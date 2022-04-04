Deals
Warm 70s today; AM storms likely Tuesday

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Good Monday morning! Fair skies and cool temperatures will start off our workweek with a light SE breeze.

A mix of sun and clouds will be expected into the afternoon with highs reaching the middle 70s. More cloud cover will move in overnight with the3 south breeze keeping things very mild, Tuesday morning lows will be in the low to middle 50s.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will develop to our southwest early Tuesday morning with a round of heavy rainfall moving in by daybreak. Rainfall rates may be high at times during the morning commute. Given the early arrival of the rain and storms, instability will be low and that should limit our severe weather threat. However, a few isolated storms may produce frequent lightning and some gusty winds. Things will quiet down into Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching the lower 70s.

The FIRST ALERT is out for Wednesday with the threat of seeing some strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. This is a somewhat conditional threat of severe storms and will depend on the atmosphere being able to recover after Tuesday’s round of rain and thunder. Storms on Tuesday will have the threat of strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall and even the possibility of tornadoes.

A cold front will sweep through into Thursday and will drop high temperatures back below average into the middle 60s. The real cold air will settle in for Friday and next weekend with highs in the lower 50s! Frost is likely Saturday morning with a freeze possible Sunday morning, protect those plants.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

