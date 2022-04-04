Upgrading your home for Spring with Greene Acres Farmhouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Spring is here, and whether you’re getting your spring and summer boxes down from the attic or browsing all the home decor aisles at Target, we could all use a little inspiration when it comes to decorating our homes.

Our friend Julia Greene from Green Acres Farmhouse joined Payton Walker to show us what she is doing for spring. From changing out colors, to creating fun DIY projects and bringing in some florals, Julia is showing us some of her favorite decor and design ideas.

Follow Julia and all that goes on at the Greene Acres Farmhouse on Instagram for more tips and design inspiration.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.