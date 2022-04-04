Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Scottsboro woman arrested on drug-related charges

Angel Stewart
Angel Stewart(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with various law enforcement units executed a search warrant on April 1, leading to the arrest of a Scottsboro woman on drug-related charges.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro Police Department, Skyline Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Region F Drug Task Force arrested and charged Angel Brite Stewart, 33, after finding drugs at a residence on Willow Street.

Investigators discovered 50 grams of methamphetamine, 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, 12.3 grams of marijuana, a 1/2 gram of suspected heroin and $3,270.

Stewart was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of controlled substances (heroin) and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Stewart is currently held at the Jackson County Jail on a $43,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Harley Lasseter (right) was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Geraldine.
Hit-and-run claims the life of one Crossville teen
Chicken truck overturns in Morgan County
Overturned chicken truck blocks multiple lanes on Highway 157 for hours
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

City employee dies after trench collapses Thursday in Huntsville
Widow of John Hunt Park trench collapse victim sues contractors, City of Huntsville
Opposition to build 12 townhomes in Decatur
Opposition to build 12 townhomes in Decatur
Warren Hardy trial update
Warren Hardy trial update
14-year-old identified in DeKalb County wreck
14-year-old identified in DeKalb County wreck