Scottsboro woman arrested on drug-related charges

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with various law enforcement units executed a search warrant on April 1, leading to the arrest of a Scottsboro woman on drug-related charges.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro Police Department, Skyline Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Region F Drug Task Force arrested and charged Angel Brite Stewart, 33, after finding drugs at a residence on Willow Street.

Investigators discovered 50 grams of methamphetamine, 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, 12.3 grams of marijuana, a 1/2 gram of suspected heroin and $3,270.

Stewart was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of controlled substances (heroin) and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Stewart is currently held at the Jackson County Jail on a $43,500 bond.

