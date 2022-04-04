Deals
Restart Nutrition: New nutritional counseling service in Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking at food as fuel that our bodies need can sometimes be confusing or even difficult to understand.

That’s why Elizabeth Dunne started Restart Nutrition, a nutritional counseling service in Huntsville.

As a registered dietitian, Dunne says the goal of Restart Nutrition is to share the importance of finding freedom in what you’re eating and what your body needs.

You can learn more information at RestartNutrition.net.

