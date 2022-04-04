Deals
Overturned chicken truck blocks multiple lanes on Highway 157 in Morgan County

The overturned truck is blocking all southbound lanes
By Wade Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler hauling chickens has overturned on Highway 157 southbound in Morgan County.

Lanes are currently blocked near the intersection of Highway 157 and Danville Road.

An 18 Wheeler hauling chickens has overturned on HWY 157 at Danville Rd in Danville. Southbound lanes are blocked. Avoid area. Driver is injured but does not appear to be life-threatening.

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 4, 2022

The driver of the truck was injured. A post on the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page confirms the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Please avoid this area while clean-up is in progress.

