Overturned chicken truck blocks multiple lanes on Highway 157 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler hauling chickens has overturned on Highway 157 southbound in Morgan County.

Lanes are currently blocked near the intersection of Highway 157 and Danville Road.

The driver of the truck was injured. A post on the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page confirms the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Please avoid this area while clean-up is in progress.

Chicken truck overturns in Morgan County (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

