No one hurt in fire at SA Recycling plant in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire started at the SA Recycling plant in Decatur Sunday night when plant management said something hot fell onto a pile of trash.

At the time of the incident, the only person at the plant was a security guard who called the fire department. According to SA recycling management, there were some conveyor belts damaged, but nothing serious.

The Decatur Fire Deputy Chief of Administration confirms that the department received a call about the fire just before 5:30 p.m. and firefighters left the scene around 7:30 p.m.

He also confirms that no one was hurt and that the fire primarily took place outside.

Management said the recycling plant is operating while damages are being fixed.

