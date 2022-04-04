Life Simplified: Revamp a kitchen pantry from drab to fab

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then we all feel the need to clean out and organize a space that may be way overcrowded or in need of some serious TLC.

But for those of you who don’t have the time in your busy schedules or want to spend your afternoon digging around a closet, Life Simplified is the business to call. And to prove it — owner Karen Wright and Payton Walker took on two home projects that might inspire you to get to organizing or hire a pro to do it!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.