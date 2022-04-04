Deals
How a Huntsville man launched, Isabelle Academy, a program for film, creative arts

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There is a place in Huntsville working to help our budding creatives become the musicians, actors and designers they dream of becoming.

Isabelle Academy of Film and Creative Arts is an after-school program to shape kids and teens for their future.

Jurian Isabelle is the man behind it all. The Huntsville local dreamed of a safe space for kids and teens to explore their creativity and through much prayer and a community by his side, Isabelle Academy was born.

Isabelle Academy focuses on all different kinds of creative skills such as performance arts, fashion, film and media, graphic arts, creative writing and more.

For more information, visit IsabelleAcademy.com.

