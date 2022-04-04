Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Hearing loss, vertigo linked to COVID-19

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two trademark symptoms of COVID-19 are loss of taste and loss of smell. Now, studies show it can also impact hearing.

According to Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Dr. Ali Hassoun, viral infections commonly impact a victim’s ears. He says it’s clear that when patients are congested, they can feel the stuffiness all the way to their ears.

However, it can get to a point where the inner or middle part of the ear can get infected leading to a range of serious symptoms.

Dr. Hassoun says about 3% of people with COVID either partially or completely lost their hearing. He says he’s seeing a patient right now that’s slowly getting their hearing back, but that’s not the case with all patients. Serious nerve damage to the ear is irreversible, so patients never get their hearing back.

Damage done to the ears by COVID can also cause vertigo and dizziness. Dr. Hassoun says this impacts about 10% of people who have had COVID-19. Although patients still retain their hearing, Dr. Hassoun says this can still make a huge impact on people’s daily livelihoods.

“Just vertigo by itself sometimes would affect you in a way that you cannot leave your bed because every movement can make you feel things spinning around so it can be very debilitating,” said Dr. Hassoun.

He says Long COVID is drastically understudied so they still don’t know all of the long-term impacts of COVID-19. Dr. Hassoun says researchers and doctors haven’t been able to thoroughly research Long COVID because they keep having to change gears and handle each surge.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Fatal crash near Geraldine kills Crossville teen.
Hit-and-run claims the life of one Crossville teen
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Mary Cathers is calling for the end of a TikTok challenge that hurt her son while he was...
Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are rising again in some areas, just as the CDC's lifting of a COVID-related...
New COVID and migrant surges could hit at same time
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins
Fourth COVID shot could soon be approved
Expert: Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose expected to get federal approval