Elderly woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an elderly woman and a 3-year-old were found dead Sunday night.

Investigators say around 5:12 p.m. they were dispatched to a home in the 4900 block of Hillman Drive to conduct a welfare check. They learned that family members had been trying to make contact with their loved one but had been unsuccessful.

First responders forced entry into the home where they found the bodies of an elderly woman and 3-year-old in a back room. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say both victims sustained injuries that lead them to classify the deaths as homicides.

A person of interest is in custody.

The identities of the victims have not ben released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

