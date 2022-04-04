Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Elderly woman, toddler found dead in Birmingham home

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an elderly woman and a 3-year-old were found dead Sunday night.

Investigators say around 5:12 p.m. they were dispatched to a home in the 4900 block of Hillman Drive to conduct a welfare check. They learned that family members had been trying to make contact with their loved one but had been unsuccessful.

First responders forced entry into the home where they found the bodies of an elderly woman and 3-year-old in a back room. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say both victims sustained injuries that lead them to classify the deaths as homicides.

A person of interest is in custody.

The identities of the victims have not ben released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Fatal crash near Geraldine kills Crossville teen.
Hit-and-run claims the life of one Crossville teen
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Mary Cathers is calling for the end of a TikTok challenge that hurt her son while he was...
Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Huntsville doctor weighs in on COVID, hearing loss
Hearing loss, vertigo linked to COVID-19
After officers discovered drugs during a traffic stop, Jose Cruz fled the scene.
Athens Police looking for man who fled a traffic stop
Chicken truck overturns in Morgan County
Overturned chicken truck blocks multiple lanes on Highway 157 in Morgan County
Chicken truck overturns on Highway 157 in Morgan County
Chicken truck overturns on Highway 157 in Morgan County