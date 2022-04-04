Deals
Decatur parole officer facing charges after DUI arrest

Daniel Dutton
Daniel Dutton(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama parole officer, who works in the Decatur office, is facing multiple charges after being arrested for driving under the influence Sunday night in Lawrence County.

Daniel Dutton was arrested in the area of County Road 460 and County Road 177 at 5:53 p.m. by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. According to Chief Deputy Brian Covington, Dutton’s children, ages two and four, were also in the car at the time of the incident. The children were taken into custody by the Department of Human Resources and placed with family members.

Dutton is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, failure to maintain a single lane, D.U.I. and two counts of no child restraint seat.

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles stated that Dutton will be suspended and placed on mandatory leave pending further investigation.

He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $5,900 bond.

