Cost of travel may change vacation plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Depending on your destination, the cost of a family vacation can vary. According to the US Travel Association, last month, 6 out of 10 Americans think travel prices are too high. The cost of gas is one of the main reasons why.

When you pay more to fill up your car, airlines often times increase prices to fill up their planes. Charles Winters with the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau says while prices are a bit higher, the memories made from vacations are well worth the price you might pay.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand for travel,” Winters explained. “We have seen the leisure market really take off here. Some of the government is still not traveling like they used to but the leisure market, sports market, and other groups are returning to in-person activities.”

Tristan Kelley is a server assistant at Pane E Vino. He and his friends had plans this summer to travel to the beach and celebrate the birthday of someone they hadn’t seen since the pandemic began.

High travel costs, however, may deter him.

“I can’t even afford to go to work most of the time. I have to take rides to work most of the time. I was planning on taking my car -- because I got a big car -- to the beach, but I’m probably not gonna be taking it, I’ll be riding with my brother now.”

If a big trip is currently out of your budget, Winters recommends taking your family on a stay-cation and visit some popular attractions in Alabama and the Tennessee Valley Area.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.