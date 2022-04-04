Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Cost of travel may change vacation plans

Travel insurance will cost about 5 to 10% of the total trip cost depending on your plan.
Travel insurance will cost about 5 to 10% of the total trip cost depending on your plan.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Depending on your destination, the cost of a family vacation can vary. According to the US Travel Association, last month, 6 out of 10 Americans think travel prices are too high. The cost of gas is one of the main reasons why.

When you pay more to fill up your car, airlines often times increase prices to fill up their planes. Charles Winters with the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau says while prices are a bit higher, the memories made from vacations are well worth the price you might pay.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand for travel,” Winters explained. “We have seen the leisure market really take off here. Some of the government is still not traveling like they used to but the leisure market, sports market, and other groups are returning to in-person activities.”

Tristan Kelley is a server assistant at Pane E Vino. He and his friends had plans this summer to travel to the beach and celebrate the birthday of someone they hadn’t seen since the pandemic began.

High travel costs, however, may deter him.

“I can’t even afford to go to work most of the time. I have to take rides to work most of the time. I was planning on taking my car -- because I got a big car -- to the beach, but I’m probably not gonna be taking it, I’ll be riding with my brother now.”

If a big trip is currently out of your budget, Winters recommends taking your family on a stay-cation and visit some popular attractions in Alabama and the Tennessee Valley Area.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Fatal crash near Geraldine kills Crossville teen.
Hit-and-run claims the life of one Crossville teen
Lobe is being represented by Attorney Will League to collect damages for medical expenses...
Huntsville man hit by drunk driver while waiting for bus says he’s lucky to be alive
A two-vehicle crash has led to the closing of all lanes on U.S. 43 near the 40 mile marker.
Two-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of U.S. 43
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Mazda Toyota partners with TOOTRiS, provides child care assistance for employees
Mazda Toyota partners with TOOTRiS, child care assistance for employees
Fatal crash near Geraldine kills Crossville teen.
Hit-and-run claims the life of one Crossville teen