Athens Police looking for man who fled a traffic stop

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for Jose Alfredo Oscar Cruz today after the 39-year-old escaped custody Sunday.

Officers say that he had been handcuffed during a traffic stop after they found drugs. Cruz then fled the scene while handcuffed, he was spotted near the old Athens Country Club property where he had moved his hands in front of his body to hide the handcuffs.

Cruz is currently on the loose and the Athens Police Department asks that if you see him, contact them at 256-233-8700.

