Athens Police looking for man who fled a traffic stop

If you have any information on Jose Cruz, contact Athens Police at (256) 233-8700
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for Jose Alfredo Oscar Cruz today after the 39-year-old escaped custody Sunday.

Officers say that he had been handcuffed during a traffic stop after they found drugs. Cruz then fled the scene while handcuffed, he was spotted near the old Athens Country Club property where he had moved his hands in front of his body to hide the handcuffs.

Cruz is currently on the loose and the Athens Police Department asks that if you see him, contact them at 256-233-8700.

