Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 2 children taken from Wyoming; suspect may be headed to Texas, police say

Officials are looking for Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, who they say were...
Officials are looking for Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, who they say were taken by Alexis Roth.(Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Wyo. (Gray News) - Authorities in Wyoming have issued an Amber Alert for two young daughters who they say were taken by their non-custodial mother.

Wyoming Highway Patrol said Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, were taken by Alexis Roth.

Officials said Roth may be traveling to Grand Prairie, Texas with the children. They were last seen in Buffalo, Wyoming on Sunday morning.

Roth is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a maroon shirt and a black hoodie.

Alexis Roth is pictured with the vehicle she was last seen driving.
Alexis Roth is pictured with the vehicle she was last seen driving.(Wyoming Highway Patrol)

Aspen, the 4-year-old, is about 4 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes with an olive skin tone. She was last seen wearing jeans and a pink long-sleeved shirt with a reference to Paris on it.

Serenity, the 2-year-old, is 3 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes with a fair skin tone. She was last seen wearing acid-washed jeans.

Roth is driving a white 2009 Dodge Caravan with Wyoming license plate 169068.

Roth also has a 3-month-old traveling with them that she has custody of, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
Fatal crash near Geraldine kills Crossville teen.
Hit-and-run claims the life of one Crossville teen
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Chicken truck overturns in Morgan County
Overturned chicken truck blocks multiple lanes on Highway 157 in Morgan County
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks on Trucking Action Plan
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting
In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north...
Biden to speak on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues
Smoke billows from SA Recycling in Decatur
No one hurt in fire at SA Recycling plant in Decatur
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings in Ukraine