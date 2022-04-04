Deals
30-year old Athens man admits to traveling for sex with minor

Joel Romero admitted to traveling for sex with a minor.
Joel Romero admitted to traveling for sex with a minor.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man admitted that he drove from Athens to Littleville to meet and have sex with a minor.

According to court documents, Joel Romero met the victim on the dating app Grinder earlier that day and after exchanging lewd photos, the two decided to meet. The two met around 10:30 p.m. that night at a Chevron Gas Station on US-43.

Upon meeting, the victim then gave Romero directions to a location on Stone Gap Road. Colbert County Deputy Alex Noles was reportedly patrolling the area when he discovered a Red Ford F-150 sitting in a dead end with no running lights on. Deputy Noles reportedly made contact with Romeo and the minor as they were attempting to put clothes back on.

Romero stated that he believed the victim was 22 years old because his Grinder account said so, Romero also said he usually checks IDs but did not this time.

The charges for Romero include:

  • 2nd degree sodomy
  • Enticing a child to enter a vehicle/home for immoral purposes
  • Possession of child pornography
  • Electronic solicitation of a child

The mother of the victim signed a consent to search form/waiver for the victim’s cell phone and clothing.

