Warm Start To Work Week With Thunderstorms Looming

Good Sunday Morning! Temperatures are currently in the low 40s in most locations so grab a jacket as you are headed out the door today.

Sunshine will dominate the Tennessee Valley today and temperatures will rise into the mid 60s for a high so get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s as some high clouds move into our region. As you wake up on Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy but those clouds will clear some as the day progresses, and temperatures will rise into the mid 70s for a high. A storm system moves into the southeast on Monday Night and by Tuesday morning showers and thunderstorms will have moved into our viewing area. The best instability should stay to our south on Tuesday but cannot rule out a strong thunderstorm or two. The main story will be the 1-2″ of rain expected that could lead to some localized flooding.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front which could bring additional thunderstorm activity. The best storm chances will be east of I-65 and some of these thunderstorms could have the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail. The developing first alert day is still in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold front on Wednesday will bring much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week with 60 on Thursday and only 50s for highs on Friday and Saturday. The possibility of a heavy frost is increasing as we head into the weekend so proceed with caution before planting things in your garden.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.