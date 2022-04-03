Tiger announces intentions for The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WAFF) - In a tweet Sunday morning, Tiger Woods announced that he is heading to Augusta and will make a “game time” decision on whether or not he will compete in The Masters.

Woods was involved in a car crash in late February 2021 that left him with a fractured fibula and tibia in his right leg along with foot and ankle injuries. Since the crash, Woods competed in a father-son tournament in December 2021 but nothing more.

In his tweet, the five-time Masters champion also congratulated the winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and wished all the kids competing in the DriveChipPutt competition good luck.

The Masters will begin Thursday and the final round will be played Sunday.

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

