Three injured in early morning shooting in Birmingham

Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were shot on April 3, 2022.
Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were shot on April 3, 2022.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were shot on April 3, 2022.

Authorities say officers received a shots fired call around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of a night club in the 100 block of Bankhead Highway. Authorities believe there was a large crowd in the parking lot when the shooting began. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man injured in the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers also went to the 1100 block of Arkadelphia Road, where they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a gas station. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say they believe all of the victims were shot on Bankhead Highway, and that they fled to different locations. Police say there are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

