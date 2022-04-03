Deals
Temperatures to rise into the mid 60s in the Valley

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
By Adam Clayton
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday Morning! Grab a jacket as you are heading out the door. Temperatures are currently in the low 40s in most locations.

Sunshine will dominate the Tennessee Valley Sunday, and temperatures will rise into the mid 60s for a high. On Sunday night, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s as some high clouds move into our region.

As you wake up on Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy, but those clouds will clear some as the day progresses. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s for a high. A storm system moves into the southeast on Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, showers and thunderstorms will have moved into our viewing area. The best instability should stay to our south on Tuesday, but we cannot rule out a strong thunderstorm or two. The main story will be the one to two inches of rain expected that could lead to some localized flooding.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front, which could bring additional thunderstorm activity. The best storm chances will be east of I-65. Some of these thunderstorms could have the potential for damaging wind gusts and large hail. The developing first alert day is still in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold front on Wednesday will bring much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week with 60 on Thursday and only 50s for highs on Friday and Saturday. The possibility of a heavy frost is increasing as we head into the weekend, so proceed with caution before planting things in your garden.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

