Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Sacramento police says multiple victims reported in shooting

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.
The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
Lobe is being represented by Attorney Will League to collect damages for medical expenses...
Huntsville man hit by drunk driver while waiting for bus says he’s lucky to be alive
A traffic violation stop along Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Wednesday, March 30, 2022...
BCSO: I-65 traffic stop yields arrest, trailer hauling illegal narcotics
A two-vehicle crash has led to the closing of all lanes on U.S. 43 near the 40 mile marker.
Two-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of U.S. 43
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect faces murder charge in 18-year-old’s kidnapping
Delta confirmed the windshield crack and said the crew diverted the jet out of an abundance of...
Delta plane lands early after windshield shatters midflight
Ukrainian troops are moving cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital,...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv as Russia repositions