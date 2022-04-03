Hit-and-run claims the life of one Crossville teen

GADSEN, Ala. (WAFF) - At 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, a two-vehicle crash took the life of a Crossville teen. The teen was fatally injured when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle they were operating was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the teen was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 75 near the 68 mile marker, just south of Geraldine. ALEA is currently investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information on the unknown vehicle to contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.