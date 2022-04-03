Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Hit-and-run claims the life of one Crossville teen

Fatal crash near Geraldine kills Crossville teen.
Fatal crash near Geraldine kills Crossville teen.(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSEN, Ala. (WAFF) - At 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, a two-vehicle crash took the life of a Crossville teen. The teen was fatally injured when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle they were operating was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the teen was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 75 near the 68 mile marker, just south of Geraldine. ALEA is currently investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information on the unknown vehicle to contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lobe is being represented by Attorney Will League to collect damages for medical expenses...
Huntsville man hit by drunk driver while waiting for bus says he’s lucky to be alive
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
A two-vehicle crash has led to the closing of all lanes on U.S. 43 near the 40 mile marker.
Two-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of U.S. 43
A traffic violation stop along Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Wednesday, March 30, 2022...
BCSO: I-65 traffic stop yields arrest, trailer hauling illegal narcotics
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Mazda Toyota partners with TOOTRiS, provides child care assistance for employees
Mazda Toyota partners with TOOTRiS, child care assistance for employees
Mazda Toyota partners with TOOTRiS, provides child care assistance for employees
Mazda Toyota partners with TOOTRiS, provides child care assistance for employees
14-year-old Hailey May Beckham was last seen on March 31, 2022 in the Whispering Pines Road...
UPDATE: Emergency Missing Child Alert cancelled for 14-year-old from Moundville
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Temperatures to rise into the mid 60s in the Valley