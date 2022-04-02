‘Wear Blue on April 2′ for World Autism Awareness Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday is World Autism Awareness Day, and community members are encouraged to show their support!

“World Autism Day impacts more than just the state of Alabama,” said Jenny Morris, development coordinator of the Autism Society of Alabama. “It really pulls together the entire community around the world that is impacted by autism.”

There are so many ways you can help make a difference this month. For example, you can take part in the Every Step Matters Autism Walk. You have until the end of April to register! Morris said your donations help fund many programs that impact families in Alabama.

Don’t forget to take a selfie wearing something blue on Saturday. You can post it on social media with the hashtag #wearblueonapril2.

