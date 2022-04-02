Two-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of U.S. 43

HAMILTON, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 43 near the 40 mile marker has shut down all lanes.

The crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday and ALEA has announced that the crash has closed down all lanes for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is on the scene to assist traffic but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

