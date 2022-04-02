Deals
Sylvania man leads authorities on multi-county chase

Zackery Blake Laney
Zackery Blake Laney(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sylvania man is facing multiple charges after leading a County Criminal Interdiction Agent on a multi-county chase on March 16.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the agent attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Zackery Blake Laney, 34 of Sylvania, on County Road 197 and Lacy Road in Henager. Laney initially pulled to the side of the road but as agents approached the vehicle the driver sped away leading the agent on a high-speed chase for approximately 20 minutes.

He hit several vehicles during the chase, eventually wrecking his vehicle on County Road 183 in Jackson County. Laney was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree promoting prison contraband. Laney also received charges related to violating his federal probation.

