Moundville Police ask for your help locating missing 14-year-old girl

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moundville Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing teenage girl.

An ALEA Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued Friday evening for 14-year-old Hailey May Beckham.

She was last seen on March 31, 2022, in the Whispering Pines Road area of Moundville.

Authorities say she may be traveling with an unknown male.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Moundville PD at 205-371-2218 or 911.

