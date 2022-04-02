Huntsville man hit by drunk driver while waiting for bus says he’s lucky to be alive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lucky to be alive today; that’s how a Huntsville man is feeling after being hit by a car while waiting for the bus.

Lobe is being represented by Attorney Will League to collect damages for medical expenses caused by this incident. (Will League)

Police say the woman who hit him was drunk behind the wheel.

And we learned she’s facing more than just criminal penalties.

From sitting at a Sparkman Drive bus stop to a scene of shattered glass and debris. Leon Lobe says it happened very fast.

“All of a sudden I heard the brakes. All I heard was glass shattering and she just took the whole shuttle encasement out,” Lobe said.

Huntsville Police say Nora Davis hit the bus stop Lobe was sitting at around 5 Thursday night.

Nora Lushann Davis (Huntsville Police Department)

She’s charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

“I got up off the ground and I was bloody. There was glass everywhere and I looked over there and next thing I know I saw the Lincoln I think it was sitting in the bushes. Uh the passenger, got her out, set her on the curb and she couldn’t sit up,” Lobe explained.

“People that drink and drive, I could’ve been dead. If she would’ve sped around and come in front of the bus stop, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

“While we’re thankful that he’s not dead, it’s still something to address when you’ve got the public driving under the influence on such a high consistency rate as they are now,” Will League said.

Attorney Will League says Lobe will be suing for damages to cover his medical bills.

“He’s got a fractured spine, lacerations, with staples in his head and body, lacerations, he’s got many more doctor visits to go.”

League says they will pursue the civil suit once the criminal case is over.

“The defendant will be charged with probably vehicular assault, that’s up to the district attorney and the grand jury. DUI carries its own penalties, and when you’ve got injuries in addition to that, the judges in Madison county don’t take kindly to putting our citizens at risk by this kind of behavior,” League said.

League says they will also look into what the driver was doing before.

If she was over-served at a bar, for example, the business could be liable as well.

