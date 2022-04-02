Deals
Experts expect gas prices to slowly start going down across the state

Crude oil prices drop day after President Biden's plan announced
Crude oil prices drop day after President Biden's plan announced
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The average price of a gallon of gas in Alabama is now under $4 after peaking at $4.15 a few weeks ago. Experts hope new federal efforts will help drive those prices down further.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama said the global price of crude oil is already dropping. On March 31, it was $112 per barrel. On April 1, it was $104 per barrel. Ingram said it’s likely because of President Joe Biden’s announcement.

Ingram said expensive gas prices in the U.S. are mainly because of concerns with foreign fuel supply, but with more fuel in the U.S. from the reserves, supply won’t be an issue.

Now, you won’t see prices at the pump drop as quickly as they rose, but Ingram said you can expect prices to fall by a few cents every few days.

“The last time we saw crude oil prices about this level, gas was about 40 cents less a gallon than it is right now,” Ingram said. “So, I think we have some cushion in there to see these prices come back down a little bit more.”

Ingram said fuel supply in the U.S. is not a problem, but you may still see stations running out of gas. He said it’s because there is a shortage in tanker truck drivers, so some stations across the state are struggling to get their deliveries in on time. Ingram said fuel supply in the U.S. likely won’t be an issue for months to come.

