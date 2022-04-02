Deals
Cornerstone Church of Christ sorting through damage from storms

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - More damage is uncovered every day in Lauderdale County following the severe weather on Wednesday. One church has been overwhelmed by the outreach from the community to help them pick up the pieces.

Cornerstone Church of Christ is uncovering a lot of the damage from Wednesday night’s storms after a portion of the roof was ripped off of the back.

“They came with big equipment, they came with trucks, they came with manpower,” said Minister at Cornerstone Church of Christ Greg Pollock.

He says people from all over have stepped in to help pick up the pieces of the church after strong winds caused severe damage…

“People showed up from everywhere to help clean up. It was amazing. I don’t even know where all they came from,” said Pollock.

Pollock says the church is taking the clean up one day at a time.

“Today we focused a lot on the inside of the building, seeing what needs to be trashed… Which is a lot. Trying to salvage the things that we can. We are looking at getting things into storage and trying to decide where to go from here,” said Pollock.

Sunday service is still on for April 3rd, but things will look a little different.

“We are going to meet over in our King Center over in our Central community. We are going to squeeze up top and have a time of worship together,” said Pollock.

He says this is going to be a long recovery process but church members know there will be a silver lining.

“It’s like I have said before we are not seeing this as something to be overly concerned about. We know God is going to do some amazing things through this and we are just trying to see what that is,” said Pollock.

After this Sunday’s Service the church is taking it one week at a time to make plans. Pollock says updates will be released on the Cornerstone Church of Christ’s Facebook Page.

