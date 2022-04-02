Cool 40s tonight; Beautiful spring day for Sunday with sun & 60s

Mainly clear skies and a light north breeze will stay with us overnight into Sunday morning with chilly lows in the lower 40s.

Despite the cool start, Sunday will be a fantastic day in early April with lots of sunshine and temps warming into the upper 60s. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the middle 70s.

We have two days we are watching very closely for yet another round of potential severe weather, the FIRST ALERT is out for both Tuesday and Wednesday this week. This is a developing threat and will be watched closely over the next few days. Strong to severe storms and locally heavy rainfall will be possible both days.

Much cooler air will settle in by Thursday and stay with us into next weekend, highs will be well below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s. A frost will be possible on Saturday morning, protect those plants!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.