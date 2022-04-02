Chilly Start Today But Nice Weekend Ahead

Good Saturday Morning! Grab a jacket if you are headed out this morning because it is a little chilly outside!

Temperatures have fallen into the mid to upper 30s in most locations across the Tennessee Valley and some frost has developed on certain surfaces so make sure you give the car a quick scrape before you head out. Some clouds will move into the area shortly after sunrise and their could be a stray shower or two during the midday, but nothing that will last long. These clouds will clear out in the afternoon and temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s for a high. Temperatures will drop back into the low 40s for a low tonight, but Sunday will be beautiful with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will feature warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. A warm front will begin to affect our region accompanied by showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, but the better thunderstorm ingredients appear to be off to our south and west for now. I am continuing the developing first alert for this day as our weather team continues to watch these trends. Temperatures will be very warm on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s ahead of a cold front passage later Wednesday afternoon. The environment ahead of the cold front could once again produce strong to severe thunderstorms so I have also added a developing first alert for Wednesday. The cold front passage on Wednesday will lead to below average temperatures at the end of the week.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.