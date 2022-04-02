Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Chilly Saturday morning, highs reaching mid to upper 60s

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday Morning! Grab a jacket if you are heading outside because it is a little chilly!

Temperatures have fallen into the mid to upper 30s in most locations across the Tennessee Valley and some frost has developed on certain surfaces. Some clouds will move into the area shortly after sunrise and there could be a stray shower or two during the midday, but nothing that will last long. These clouds will clear out in the afternoon and temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s for a high. Temperatures will drop back into the low 40s Saturday night, but Sunday will be beautiful with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will feature warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. A warm front will begin to affect our region accompanied by showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, but the better thunderstorm ingredients appear to be off to our south and west for now.

Temperatures will be very warm on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s ahead of a cold front passage later Wednesday afternoon. The environment ahead of the cold front could once again produce strong to severe thunderstorms so I have also added a developing first alert for Wednesday. The cold front passage on Wednesday will lead to below average temperatures at the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Nora Lushann Davis
Woman arrested for DUI after crash at bus stop
A traffic violation stop along Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Wednesday, March 30, 2022...
BCSO: I-65 traffic stop yields arrest, trailer hauling illegal narcotics
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Kitchen Cops: April 1, 2022
Kitchen Cops: Local schools earn A+ grades

Latest News

Chilly Saturday morning, highs reaching mid to upper 60s
Chilly Saturday morning, highs reaching mid to upper 60s
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Chilly Start Today But Nice Weekend Ahead
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6