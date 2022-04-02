Calhoun, Drake to provide free manufacturing training

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College and Drake State Community and Technical College are partnering to provide a free manufacturing program called Students Taking Effective Pathways to Success (STEPS).

The program is being offered through an education initiative called Greater Opportunities for Adult Learners (GOAL).

According to GOAL Instructor Phyllis Atwood, the 8-week program combines material from the Ready to Work curriculum, Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC), and industry desired soft skills into one program.

It will also provide students with the knowledge and certifications needed to enter the manufacturing industry as a pre-apprentice, according to Calhoun.

The GOAL team works with various manufacturing companies to train individuals to work directly for YKTA, Mazda/Toyota, and many more, said Calhoun.

Atwood says their mission is to get everybody in Alabama hired.

The first program for this semester will be held on the Calhoun Huntsville Campus from Apr. 11 to June 3. Another program will be held on the Calhoun Decatur Campus from Apr. 12 to June 4.

Visit goalalabama.org to learn more about the training.

