Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Calhoun, Drake to provide free manufacturing training

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College and Drake State Community and Technical College are partnering to provide a free manufacturing program called Students Taking Effective Pathways to Success (STEPS).

The program is being offered through an education initiative called Greater Opportunities for Adult Learners (GOAL).

According to GOAL Instructor Phyllis Atwood, the 8-week program combines material from the Ready to Work curriculum, Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC), and industry desired soft skills into one program.

It will also provide students with the knowledge and certifications needed to enter the manufacturing industry as a pre-apprentice, according to Calhoun.

The GOAL team works with various manufacturing companies to train individuals to work directly for YKTA, Mazda/Toyota, and many more, said Calhoun.

Atwood says their mission is to get everybody in Alabama hired.

The first program for this semester will be held on the Calhoun Huntsville Campus from Apr. 11 to June 3. Another program will be held on the Calhoun Decatur Campus from Apr. 12 to June 4.

Visit goalalabama.org to learn more about the training.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
A traffic violation stop along Interstate 65 in Baldwin County on Wednesday, March 30, 2022...
BCSO: I-65 traffic stop yields arrest, trailer hauling illegal narcotics
Nora Lushann Davis
Woman arrested for DUI after crash at bus stop
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Kitchen Cops: April 1, 2022
Kitchen Cops: Local schools earn A+ grades

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Update on Bridges of Faith nonprofit
Alabama nonprofit Bridges of Faith continues mission in Ukraine
Update on Bridges of Faith nonprofit
Update on Bridges of Faith nonprofit
‘Wear Blue on April 2′ for World Autism Awareness Day
‘Wear Blue on April 2′ for World Autism Awareness Day