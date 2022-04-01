Woman arrested for DUI after crash at bus stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is injured and a woman is facing a DUI charge after a crash at an Orbit bus stop in Huntsville Thursday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a man was hit while waiting on the bus at 2537 Sparkman Drive near the intersection of Poole Drive. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he is in stable condition. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene shortly before 5 p.m.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Nora Lushann Davis, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance, according to Rosalind White with HPD.

Davis is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

