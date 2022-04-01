Deals
Two arrested on theft of property charges

From left to right: Ethan McKee; Lindsey Ridgway
From left to right: Ethan McKee; Lindsey Ridgway
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on March 20, who were in possession of stolen property from three different residences.

Ethan McKee, 31, and Lindsey Ridgway, 28, were arrested and charged after investigators stopped the vehicle they were driving and found property from three residences. McKee and Ridgway were both charged with possession of burglary tools, three counts of first-degree theft of property and three counts of third-degree burglary.

McKee is currently in custody at the Etowah County Detention center without bond. Ridgway is being held on a $26,000 bond.

