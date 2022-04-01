Two arrested on theft of property charges

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and a woman on March 20, who were in possession of stolen property from three different residences.

Ethan McKee, 31, and Lindsey Ridgway, 28, were arrested and charged after investigators stopped the vehicle they were driving and found property from three residences. McKee and Ridgway were both charged with possession of burglary tools, three counts of first-degree theft of property and three counts of third-degree burglary.

McKee is currently in custody at the Etowah County Detention center without bond. Ridgway is being held on a $26,000 bond.

