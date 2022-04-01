Deals
Turn lanes being added to Old Railroad Bed Rd. and Toney Rd. intersection

(KGWN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A turn lane will be added to the west bound approach of Toney Lane and a right turn lane will be added to the north bound approach of Old Railroad Bed Road by Wiregrass Construction as announced Friday.

Road work along Old Railroad Bed Road and Toney Road.
Road work along Old Railroad Bed Road and Toney Road.(Madison County)

The construction is scheduled to begin on April 4, weather permitting. Periodic lane closures and temporary traffic delays are expected during the construction.

Motorists should be aware of large drop-offs along pavement edges as well.

