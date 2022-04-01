Tips to file for insurance after storm damage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Severe weather featuring strong winds tore apart homes and businesses in the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night.

Now, many families may need help rebuilding their houses. counting on insurance to cover the costs. The Alabama Department of Insurance has tips to help homeowners file those claims.

Once it’s safe to be outside after the storms, immediately begin documenting the damage. Then, pick up the phone and speak with your agent or insurance company as soon as possible to begin filing a claim.

Consumer Services Manager with the Alabama Department of Insurance, Dusty Smith says this should just take 10 minutes.

Third, reduce the chances of any further complications. Like, if there’s a broken window cover it up so there won’t be further water damage.

Lastly, save receipts. Smith says homeowners want to have a paper trail of what their insurance provider can cover.

“We realize people pay for insurance. It’s an intangible product. It’s not something like a flat-screen that they can see,” said Smith. “So, they’re buying a promise from their insurance carrier.”

Smith says homeowners should go ahead and call their agent or insurance company to get another assessment of their home since prices of homes are increasing. He says they could be underinsured.

