Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Tips to file for insurance after storm damage

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Severe weather featuring strong winds tore apart homes and businesses in the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night.

Now, many families may need help rebuilding their houses. counting on insurance to cover the costs. The Alabama Department of Insurance has tips to help homeowners file those claims.

Once it’s safe to be outside after the storms, immediately begin documenting the damage. Then, pick up the phone and speak with your agent or insurance company as soon as possible to begin filing a claim.

Consumer Services Manager with the Alabama Department of Insurance, Dusty Smith says this should just take 10 minutes.

Third, reduce the chances of any further complications. Like, if there’s a broken window cover it up so there won’t be further water damage.

Lastly, save receipts. Smith says homeowners want to have a paper trail of what their insurance provider can cover.

“We realize people pay for insurance. It’s an intangible product. It’s not something like a flat-screen that they can see,” said Smith. “So, they’re buying a promise from their insurance carrier.”

Smith says homeowners should go ahead and call their agent or insurance company to get another assessment of their home since prices of homes are increasing. He says they could be underinsured.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Storm damage in Limestone County
PHOTOS: Storm damage across Tennessee Valley
Teen shot multiple times in the head in Fayetteville
Teen shot multiple times in the head in Fayetteville
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Nora Lushann Davis
Woman arrested for DUI after crash at bus stop

Latest News

Millie is an 11-month-old full blooded chocolate Labrador.
Etowah County Sheriffs Office announces newest K-9 addition
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Guntersville Lake HydroFest won top honors at the H1 Unlimited annual awards banquet.
Tickets on sale for 2022 Guntersville Lake HydroFest
Lonnie Coffman
Morgan County man arrested at U.S. Capitol riot receives 46-month federal prison sentence
Police investigating incident involving pedestrian, vehicle on Pulaski Pike