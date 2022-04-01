Tickets on sale for 2022 Guntersville Lake HydroFest

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The event of the summer is just a few months away with the 2022 Guntersville Lake HydroFest scheduled for June 25-26.

The event will feature several classes of boats competing including H1 Unlimiteds, Grand Prix Americas and Pro Lites 5 Litres. The Miss U.S. U-36 will also be making an appearance.

Tickets are now on sale with multiple options to choose from. A pre-sale weekend pass costs $20 per adult, $10 per kids 6-12 and kids under five-years-old get in free. At the gate, this pass costs $30 per adult and $15 per kids 6-12.

A one-day pass costs $15 per adult and $5 per kids 6-12. At the gate, a one-day pass costs $20 per adult and $10 per kids 6-12.

A pre-sale ultimate weekend pass costs $30 and at the gate it costs $40. The ultimate weekend pass includes admission to the event, free transportation to see the boats at any time during the event and a commemorative program.

