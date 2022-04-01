Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Tickets on sale for 2022 Guntersville Lake HydroFest

Guntersville Lake HydroFest won top honors at the H1 Unlimited annual awards banquet.
Guntersville Lake HydroFest won top honors at the H1 Unlimited annual awards banquet.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The event of the summer is just a few months away with the 2022 Guntersville Lake HydroFest scheduled for June 25-26.

The event will feature several classes of boats competing including H1 Unlimiteds, Grand Prix Americas and Pro Lites 5 Litres. The Miss U.S. U-36 will also be making an appearance.

Tickets are now on sale with multiple options to choose from. A pre-sale weekend pass costs $20 per adult, $10 per kids 6-12 and kids under five-years-old get in free. At the gate, this pass costs $30 per adult and $15 per kids 6-12.

A one-day pass costs $15 per adult and $5 per kids 6-12. At the gate, a one-day pass costs $20 per adult and $10 per kids 6-12.

A pre-sale ultimate weekend pass costs $30 and at the gate it costs $40. The ultimate weekend pass includes admission to the event, free transportation to see the boats at any time during the event and a commemorative program.

For more information on ticket options and prices, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Storm damage in Limestone County
PHOTOS: Storm damage across Tennessee Valley
Teen shot multiple times in the head in Fayetteville
Teen shot multiple times in the head in Fayetteville
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Nora Lushann Davis
Woman arrested for DUI after crash at bus stop

Latest News

Millie is an 11-month-old full blooded chocolate Labrador.
Etowah County Sheriffs Office announces newest K-9 addition
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Lonnie Coffman
Morgan County man arrested at U.S. Capitol riot receives 46-month federal prison sentence
Police investigating incident involving pedestrian, vehicle on Pulaski Pike