Sunshine Returns Today With Nice Weekend Weather Ahead

First Alert Weather Forecast
By Adam Clayton
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy April Fools’ Day! Temperatures are starting on the cool side so grab a jacket as you are headed out this morning.

Another cold front passed through our area last night and temperatures have dropped into the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. The good news is that the sunshine will return today which will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 60s for highs. Temperatures will drop back into the low 40s tonight ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring some cloud cover to our region. There could be some sprinkles or a light shower early on Saturday, but conditions will mostly be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 60s. The weather on Sunday will be beautiful with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s.

Southerly flow returns on Monday which will bring warmer temperatures with highs in the low to mid 70s. A warm front will push into our region Tuesday morning which will result in showers and thunderstorms across northern Alabama. There is the potential that some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe, so a developing first alert day is still in effect during the day on Tuesday. These storms will, at the very least, bring 1-3″ of rain to our region, so flooding could be a concern. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring below average temperatures for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

