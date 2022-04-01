Steele wins Miss Basketball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Samiyah Steele had to work each and everyday to become a starting Point Guard for Hazel Green High School. her career ends with the state’s highest honor.

Steele won the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2020 miss Basketball Award in Montgomery. Steele is the first Hazel Green player to be selected Miss Basketball and the 35th award winner since first starting in 1988.

“I don’t think it’s hit me all the way yet,” Steele said. “But it’s exciting. it’s rewarding, all of the hard work I’ve put in over four years.”

Steele averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists with 65 steals for Class 6A champion Hazel Green, which finished undefeated with a 35-0 record while winning its fifth straight title. The Trojans also ended with the AHSAA’s current longest winning streak (59) still intact. The Alabama State signee who participated in the recent Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game won by Alabama 89-81, finished her prep career with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. She was selected the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and earned Class 6A Final Four MVP for the second straight season. a strong support system from her family, teammates, coaches, and community made the award that more memorable.

“I’m happy, but I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” Steele added. “My parents are always there for me and knowing they were out there cheering for me, it’s just amazing too. I couldn’t make my speech long otherwise I would have cried, that’s mainly what it was, I just gave a little sentence or I would have started crying.”

Hazel Green was 141-5 during her final four years in high school with four state titles. She became the fifth Huntsville area player to earn Miss Basketball honors in the 35-year history of the award. Other past recipients include: Shaquera Wade, Huntsville (2025); Jasmine Jones, Bob Jones (2012); Jala Harris, Bob Jones (2009); Tasheika Morris, Butler (1999); and April Nance, Butler (1997).

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.