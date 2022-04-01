Sharing Stories: Meet Mr. Dyer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever met someone and you just want to hear more about their life or to hear the stories they have to tell? Percival W. Dyer II joined Tennessee Valley Living on Friday to do just that.

Dyer, a businessman who has traveled all over and seen amazing things, dove into what it was like to work with the 43rd President of the United States.

He described working with President George Bush Jr. as “a pleasure to serve the country and quite the experience.”

Dyer is also the CEO of Timbuktu’s Cornerstone; which is a company that promotes building from the bottom up by giving individuals a unique opportunity to have businesses of their own.

“Never ever pay attention to those people who are criticizing you because those are the people who are probably not doing as much as you are,” said Dyer when asked about any advice he could offer. “So it doesn’t make any sense.”

The biggest piece of advice Dyer says he can give anyone is to not give up when you fail because failing is a part of the learning process.

