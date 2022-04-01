Portion of Walnut Gate Road closed due to sinkhole

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Walnut Gate Road in Russellville is closed Thursday night due to a sinkhole.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the road will be closed from the railroad tracks to the sheriff’s office. The Franklin County highway department is working to fix the situation. It is not clear how long the area will be closed.

The FCSO says motorists can access Walnut Gate from the east end off of Highway 243. There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

