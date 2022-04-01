Deals
Police investigating incident involving pedestrian, vehicle on Pulaski Pike

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday morning.

According to an HPD spokesperson, the incident at 1619 Pulaski Pike occurred on April 1 at 2:26 a.m.

Officers believe the pedestrian was intentionally struck by the driver of the vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. HPD is searching for a person of interest involved in this investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

