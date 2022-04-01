Movers For Mom: How You can help women in crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The well-known moving company, Two Men and a Truck, is starting its annual Movers for Moms charitable outreach program.

This program focuses on collecting gifts and personal needs for women in need with local community partners. In 2019, the company partnered with over 140 organizations in the area to gather more than 23,000 donations at Owen’s House at Downtown Rescue Mission.

In 2022, the company is partnering once again with Owen’s House at Downtown Rescue Mission. Donation collections begin April 1 and go through May 3.

Down below is the Owen’s House at Downtown Rescue Mission wish list:

Diapers (4, 5, 6)

Pull-ups (3-4T, 5-6T)

Adult Pull-ups (M & XL)

Shampoo & Conditioner

Body Wash

Hair Grease

Hair Brushes & combs

Hand soap

Hand Sanitizer

Petroleum Jelly

Facial Tissues

Disinfectant Wipes

Deodorant

Women’s Multi Vitamins (B Complex, B-12, C 1000, Melatonin 10mg, Vitamin D 5000)

Cold Medicine

Cough Drops

Stephanie Mills joined Tennessee Valley Living on Friday to talk about the process. Her full appearance can be watched at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.