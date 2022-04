Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series starts Friday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Live music will be played in the alleyway on Jefferson Street on Friday nights starting April 1 through July 29 as part of the Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series in Athens.

Music is every Friday night at 5-6:30 p.m. The acts in 2022 include:

April 1- Brad Mallette

April 8- Royce Craft

April 15- Cheryl Llewellyn

April 22- Alabama Harpist

April 29- Silver Silos

May 6- Noah Revaz

May 13- Brian Holder

May 20- Drew Clemons

May 27- Redstone Avenue

June 3- Drew Carter & Jay Sims

June 10- Limestoners

June 17- Athens Dulcimer Group

June 24- Clay Jones Band

July 1- The Cold Turkeys

July 8- Andy Hall

July 15- Jackson Cannon

July 22- Brian Meeks & Heath Simmons

July 29- Dylan Johnson

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.