Man sentenced to 37 months in prison for role in multi-state dog fighting ring

(Gray News) - A Virginia man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in a multi-state dog fighting conspiracy.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Raymond L. Johnson, 41, was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Johnson’s arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation, starting in November 2019 when police investigated a criminal organization involved in dog fighting based out of Richmond, Virginia, and extending into Baltimore, Maryland. In late 2020, police executed multiple search warrants and rescued numerous dogs that were being used for dog fighting.

The DOJ said Johnson hosted at least two dog fights at his residence, videos of which were found by police. Nine dogs were rescued from Johnson’s home, all with scarring consistent with dog fighting.

The DOJ said investigators also found Johnson communicating with his co-conspirators about breeding and fighting dogs, past dog fights, and upcoming dog fights.

Agents also found firearms and ammunition at Johnson’s home. As a convicted felon, it was illegal for Johnson to possess those items.

“Raymond Johnson actively participated in a multi-state criminal enterprise that caused the needless suffering of innocent animals,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Johnson’s sentence demonstrates that dog fighting is a serious crime, which deserves a substantial penalty.”

