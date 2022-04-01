Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Madison County looking to recruit new volunteer firefighters

By D'Quan Lee
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on high alert Wednesday night as storms moved across the Tennessee Valley area. But volunteer fire stations were stretched thin trying to cover everyone’s needs.

Toney Volunteer Fire Station is looking for new blood to join its ranks.

Wednesday’s storms put the fire station in a tough position. Residents’ calls to report downed trees, power lines, and power poles came in bigger volumes than what they normally see.

Chief Volunteer Firefighter Heath Jones told WAFF 48 that the volunteers at the station answered several lengthy calls that caused delays in being able to dispatch those volunteers to scenes where they were needed.

He also assured the community that the station absolutely responds to these calls.

“Each volunteer fire department can always utilize more manpower. And I think that’s why we’re making a push for recruitment right now in Madison County that way we can increase our numbers,” Jones said. “When you increase your numbers with recruitment, get more people out on the road at our stations that can respond, our response times are going to increase and we’re gonna get people to that emergency quicker.”

Those interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter can apply here: https://www.toneyfire.com/recruitment

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
Severe weather moved across Tennessee Valley on Wednesday
First Alert: Storm damage in Limestone County
PHOTOS: Storm damage across Tennessee Valley
HEMSI
2 injured in Madison County due to high winds
Damage to homes in Choctaw County after overnight severe storms.
Severe storms sweep over Alabama leaving behind damage
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Nora Lushann Davis
Woman arrested for DUI after crash at bus stop
Damage after the storm
Managing damage appraisals, repairs after the storm
Amazon workers in Alabama reject union; final result unclear
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 45% contained