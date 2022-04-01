Kitchen Cops: Local schools earn A+ grades

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the school year comes to an end, a lot of cafeterias in Huntsville, Madison City and Madison County have something to brag about. Health inspectors checked out more than a dozen of them last week, and most passed with flying colors. Here’s a quick list:

98 score :

Chapman Elementary & Middle, Rainbow Elementary

99 score :

Goldsmith- Schiffman Elementary, Jones Valley Elementary, New Hope Elementary, New Market, Owens Cross Roads, Randolph Upper

100 score :

Central, Columbia High, Huntsville High, Mountain Gap Middle, New Hope High, Randolph School, Riverton Intermediate

Elsewhere in Madison County, the Mapco on Highway 72 at County Line Road (the one on the eastbound of the intersection) scores a 77. There was missing paperwork, no paper towels at a sink in the kitchen, foods at the wrong temperature and an ice chute that had to be cleaned.

The only other problematic score in Madison County was at Twin Peaks on University Drive. It gets and 80 due to a dirty can opener, bartenders working with long fingernails and no gloves, damaged utensils and no soap or paper towels at some sinks.

Morgan County

A majority of the problems this week were in Morgan County.

Izzy’s Deli in Somerville has the lowest score in north Alabama this week with a 75. It was hit for pizza at the wrong temperature, nicotine products on the ice machine, sewage on the ground and mold/mildew in the soda nozzles.

The Huddle House in Hartselle scores a 78. Inspectors found dirty pans and cooking sheets, along with foods in the fridge without date markings.

Joyce and Steve’s Country Store in Lacey’s Spring was written up for an employee touching food barehanded and no dates on foods in the fridge . It gets an 83.

Lauderdale County

There were no significant issues in Lauderdale County this week.

Limestone County

There were no significant issues in Limestone County this week.

